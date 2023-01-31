WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified the man who was reportedly killed by his own daughter in Woonsocket Monday.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates tells 12 News Joseph Pamula, 70, was found dead inside his home on Cato Street.

Oates said his daughter, 38-year-old Jennifer Pamula, was taken into police custody and charged with domestic first-degree murder.

Jennifer lived with her father, according to the police chief, though the moments leading up to Joseph’s death remain unknown at this time.