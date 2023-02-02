WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Woonsocket woman accused of stabbing her father to death earlier this week faced a judge Thursday.

Jennifer Pamula has been charged with first-degree domestic murder in the death of 70-year-old Joseph Pamula.

The 38-year-old reportedly stabbed her father in the neck Monday with a pair of garden shears following a heated argument over “selling the house and getting rid of 12 cats,” according to court documents.

Jennifer’s twin sister called for help after waking up from a nap and discovering their father’s lifeless body.

Officers who responded to the Cato Street home found Jennifer covered in blood, according to court documents, and when one of those officers asked if she was OK, she reportedly uttered “I had to do it.”

Jennifer was taken into custody and transported to Landmark Medical Center for evaluation.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates confirmed Jennifer was released from the hospital Wednesday night and is being held without bail at the ACI.

Oates said officers had responded to the home several times in the past for various disagreements, but none of those incidents were violent in nature.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and Oates said more charges are likely.

Jennifer is scheduled to return to court next week.