WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Following a bail hearing that dragged on for nearly two months, the twin sisters accused of stabbing their father to death earlier this year will remain jailed as the two await trial.

Jennifer and Danielle Pamula, 38, have each been charged with murder in connection with the death of 70-year-old Joseph Pamula.

Officers rushed to their Cato Street home back in January after Danielle called 911 and told the dispatcher she woke up from a nap to find her father dead on the kitchen floor with a pair of garden shears sticking out of his neck. Danielle also reportedly found her sister unconscious on the living room floor with a bottle of pills next to her.

The officers found Jennifer in the living room covered in blood and what appeared to be vomit. When one of the officers asked her if she was OK, Jennifer allegedly uttered, “I had to do it.”

Danielle previously told investigators that her sister had been arguing with their father, who reportedly claimed he wanted to sell the house and get rid of their 12 cats. She was arrested nearly a month later after detectives learned she had admitted to being involved in her father’s death, though the extent of her involvement is unclear.

The bail hearing provided insight into the case prosecutors have against the twins. Prosecutors unveiled numerous grisly images of inside the home, which showed a bloody stone gargoyle statue and knives of varying sizes.

The next day, a family friend testified that the twins had told her weeks prior to their father’s death that they were planning on killing him, though she didn’t think they were serious at the time.

In an interview with investigators play aloud in court, Danielle also reportedly blamed his father’s girlfriend for “screwing everything up.”

The sisters will remain held without bail pending trial. It’s unclear at this time when their trial will begin.

