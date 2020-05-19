Live Now
Woonsocket strip club to reopen for outdoor dining; view from street will be blocked

Blackstone Valley

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ R.I. Dolls, a Woonsocket strip club, is set to reopen Thursday for outdoor dining under specific guidelines, according to owner Andrew Noyes.

Noyes said the gentlemen’s club will serve food outside and will not be offering any adult entertainment.

Originally, Noyes said he proposed setting up an outdoor tent with a portable stage for dancers, but the Woonsocket Zoning Board shot his idea down on Monday.

Under Phase 1 of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plan to reopen Rhode Island’s economy, Noyes is allowed to offer outdoor dining as long as they follow the state’s guidelines.

Noyes said that his female servers will be dressed in bikini tops and short mini skirts, but will be blocked from street view.

“For now, I do have a couple of large vehicles that will be making a little horseshoe with, and the area that we are using for the outdoor dining is kind of off the side of the street anyways,” Noyes explained.

Noyes said that customers will be required to wear masks and will have their temperatures taken with a forehead scanner upon arrival.

R.I. Dolls will be opening at 4 p.m. and will be required to close by 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

