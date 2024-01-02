WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Arizona man accused of stabbing another man before fleeing the scene and leading police on a chase in Woonsocket faced a judge Tuesday morning.

Jabriel Goodwin, 32, was arraigned on charges of felony assault, weapons other than a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of a police officer in the execution of his duty, disorderly conduct, and eluding law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit.

No plea was entered, and a judge granted Goodwin $50,000 bail with surety on the condition that he sign a waiver of extradition.

On Friday, Goodwin allegedly stabbed a 25-year-old man in the arm and leg at the Ocean State Job Lot on Park Avenue, according to officials.

During the pursuit, officials said Goodwin struck another vehicle and then a police cruiser before rolling over at the corner of Providence and Ballou streets.

He is due back in court in March.