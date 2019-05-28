Woonsocket shooting victim dies; suspect arrested

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket Police have charged a man with first-degree murder after a man paralyzed by a gunshot wound in January died earlier this month.

Claude Holland, 26, is charged with the murder of 40-year-old Christopher Archambault.

Police said they found Archambault lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back in the area of Elbow and East School Streets around 6 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Archambault was paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the shooting, according to police, and he was undergoing rehabilitation until he died on May 16.

“An autopsy was done by the medical examiner’s office which determined that his death was related to that gunshot wound, which in fact makes it a homicide,” Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said at a news conference Tuesday. “Our detectives who were continuing that investigation all the way along now shifted it from a felony assault to a homicide investigation.”

Archambault’s father, Gregory Archambault, said his son had been getting better and was adjusting to life in a wheelchair, including learning how to drive with hand controls. He was almost ready to move out of the rehabilitation center when he got a blood clot in his leg and was rushed to The Miriam Hospital.

“He was upbeat, he was doing real good,” Greg Archambault said. “He was zipping right around in the wheelchair.”

His son’s ashes sat on his kitchen table inside his West Greenwich home, in the town where Chris Archambault grew up. Greg Archambault said he had recently moved his son into an apartment in Woonsocket. He turned 40 on January 3, ten days before he was shot.

“He was a good-hearted kid. He’d help anybody,” Archambault said. “He was a good worker, and he cared about his family. He had problems with drugs and that was his demon, but he didn’t deserve to die for it.”

Police identified Holland as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest last Friday. They said he was located in North Smithfield the following day and taken into custody on charges of first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and firing in a compact area.

Holland did not enter a plea at his arraignment Tuesday morning. He was referred to the public defender’s office and ordered held without bail pending a bail hearing on June 11.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police haven’t revealed an alleged motive but believe Archambault was targeted, saying he and the suspect knew each other through drugs.

Archambault leaves behind two children and worked as a residential and commercial painter, according to his obituary.