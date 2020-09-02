Woonsocket shooting sends one man to hospital

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a shooting in Woonsocket early Wednesday morning, according to Deputy Chief Michael Lemoine.

Officers responding to Logee Street just after midnight found a 33-year-old Woonsocket resident behind a nearby address suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and underwent emergency surgery. Lemoine believes the man’s condition is critical.

Police say no one else was injured and no arrests have been made.

No additional information has been released.

