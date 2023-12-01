WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Woonsocket has agreed to pay a former police officer $500,000 to end a years-long legal battle.

In a city council meeting Thursday night, councilors unanimously approved an agreement that would give Enrique Sosa a lump sum in exchange for ending his legal claims against the city.

Sosa was fired after he was accused in 2018 of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Massachusetts and cutting her with a knife.

He appealed the termination under the state’s law enforcement officer’s bill of rights.

A Superior Court judge later ruled the city violated LEOBOR.