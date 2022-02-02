Woonsocket roadway shut down as crews work to fix gas leak

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A section of Cumberland Hill Road remained closed on Wednesday as National Grid crews work to repair a broken gas main.

Workers have been at the scene since the break was first reported late Tuesday morning, according to National Grid spokesperson Ted Kresse.

He said National Grid is aware of reports of a natural gas odor, but assured the area is safe. Electric and gas services were shut off for a few customers nearby, including a hotel and a car dealership.

“Multiple National Grid crews are on-site and have been working non-stop since late yesterday morning to repair the broken main,” Kresse said in a statement. “National Grid is trying to limit further gas disruptions to as few customers as possible.”

“Once the repairs are complete, National Grid will test the main and restore both the electric and gas service to the impacted customers,” he continued.

Kresse said the root cause of the break is under investigation, but Deputy Police Chief Thomas Calouro indicated it was not caused by an external force like construction.

In the meantime, Calouro said drivers should expect delays in the area.