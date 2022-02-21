WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket firefighters are working to knock down flames that broke out Monday afternoon at a home on Grove Street.

Fire Chief Chief Paul Shatraw tells 12 News that a mother and two children were able to escape the home without injury, but two of them were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Shatraw said crews were able to save some of their pets, but some others died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information.

NOW: At the scene of a house fire on Grove Street in Woonsocket.



Scene very active, working to find out if there are any injuries or what caused the fire. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/6TOQVg7gbM — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) February 21, 2022