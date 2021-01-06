Woonsocket removes wall blamed for obstructing driver’s view in deadly motorcycle crash

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — After a motorcycle rider was hit and killed last summer in Woonsocket, his family got some consolation on Wednesday.

Jonathan Blain, 26, was struck by an oncoming driver at the intersection of Diamond Hill and Walnut Hill roads back in June.

Blain’s family believes he would still be alive were it not for a brick wall that obstructed the driver’s view.

The family has been advocating for the wall to be removed to prevent further tragedy, and on Wednesday, it was torn down by the Department of Public Works.

The city told 12 News they worked out a deal with the apartment complex where the wall stood to make it happen.

