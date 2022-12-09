WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a breaking-and-entering investigation.

Police say the incident happened at the rectory of Holy Trinity Parish.

The pastor told 12 News a church staff member’s debit card was stolen during the break-in, along with some cash. The interior of the rectory was also damaged, and the card was later used to buy a coffee.

Investigators released a surveillance images of a man in glasses.

Anyone with information about the person of interest or the case is asked to call Sgt. McGourty or Det. Gormley at (401) 767-8868.