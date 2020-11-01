Woonsocket police say needles were found inside Halloween candy

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police say they have received a report of sewing needles found inside Halloween candy.

Police said there were two packages of Twizzlers, one that had two needles inside the candy and anther that had one in the package.

The candy is believed to have come from somewhere in the Bernon district, however they have not been able to determine exactly where.

So far, they say this has been the only incident reported to them.

Police are asking parents to stay vigilant and to check their children’s candy for any tampering.