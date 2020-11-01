Woonsocket police say needles were found inside Halloween candy

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police say they have received a report of sewing needles found inside Halloween candy.

Police said there were two packages of Twizzlers, one that had two needles inside the candy and anther that had one in the package.

The candy is believed to have come from somewhere in the Bernon district, however they have not been able to determine exactly where.

So far, they say this has been the only incident reported to them.

Police are asking parents to stay vigilant and to check their children’s candy for any tampering.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Erika Sanzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour