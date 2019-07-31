Woonsocket police release new photos of bank robbery suspect

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Woonsocket Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect they said robbed a bank last week.

According to police, a man wearing a pink dress, floppy sun hat and sunglasses walked in and robbed the Santander Bank on Social Street July 24. Now, police have released new images showing a man they believe is the robber. This time, the man was seen entering and leaving a Walgreens shortly before last Wednesday’s robbery.

(Photos courtesy the Woonsocket Police Department)

Police said following the robbery, the suspect left the scene on a bicycle.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Kevin Sanford at 401-767-8870 or ksanford@woonsocketri.org.

New pics of Robbery suspect going in and out of Walgreens shortly before Santander robbery last Wednesday. If you can id this suspect, call Woon Police Detectives 401-766-1212 or reply @wpri_feed @RicciReports @NBC10_Mario @ABC6 @WOON1240 @WNRI1380 pic.twitter.com/gKe4uiMUD8 — Woonsocket Police (@WoonsocketPD) July 30, 2019

