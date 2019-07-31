Woonsocket police release new photos of bank robbery suspect

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Woonsocket Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect they said robbed a bank last week.

According to police, a man wearing a pink dress, floppy sun hat and sunglasses walked in and robbed the Santander Bank on Social Street July 24. Now, police have released new images showing a man they believe is the robber. This time, the man was seen entering and leaving a Walgreens shortly before last Wednesday’s robbery.

(Photos courtesy the Woonsocket Police Department)

Police said following the robbery, the suspect left the scene on a bicycle.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Kevin Sanford at 401-767-8870 or ksanford@woonsocketri.org.

(Photos courtesy the Woonsocket Police Department)

