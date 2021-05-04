Woonsocket police investigating 2 shootings

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two shootings in Woonsocket Monday night appear to be related, according to police.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Wood and Cass avenues around 8:45 a.m. found six shell casings in the street.

Witnesses told police that a blue or silver Sedan was driving on Wood Avenue towards Cass Avenue when a passenger fired multiple shots at the vehicle in front of it.

About a half-hour later, police responded to another report of shots fired on Dean Street where they found eight shell casings in the street. Witnesses said they heard several shots outside.

According to police, the second shooting appears to be in retaliation to the earlier shooting.

No injuries were reported and both incidents remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

