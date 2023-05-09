WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — More than a dozen Woonsocket police officers are running to the nation’s capital this week.

The 22nd annual Woonsocket Police Copswalk raises money for the families of officers killed in the line of duty. It also raises awareness of the sacrifices officers make.

That’s what Woonsocket Police Lieutenant Mike Martinsen said he thinks about every step of the way.

“It’s a time that you get to reflect … to remember the people who are no longer with us anymore,” Martinsen said.

The 13 officers began their four-day journey to Washington, D.C., Tuesday morning.

Martinsen described the run as a bonding experience, especially for the newer officers.

“This is not an easy feat to overcome,” Martinsen said. “It’s all about getting these guys involved and building morale within the police department.”

“Every member that comes here and gets a taste of it wants to do more every year,” he added.

Martinsen said the Woonsocket Police Department has raised more than $400,000 over the past two decades and expects to raise $30,000 this year.

“It’s quite an accomplishment. It makes me proud knowing this exists,” Martinsen said. “What we do is unlike any other [law enforcement] agency in the country.”