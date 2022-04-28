WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are expected to release more information about an officer-involved shooting in Woonsocket that occurred Wednesday evening.

State police, along with Attorney General Peter Neronha and representatives from the U.S. Marshals and Woonsocket police, have scheduled a 3 p.m. briefing.

The shooting took place on North Main Street, in the area of East School Street.

R.I. State Police Col. James Manni said the officers involved are members of the Violent Fugitive Task Force, which typically serves arrest warrants to suspects accused of violent crimes.

Sources confirm to Target 12 that the suspect was wanted for an attempted kidnapping in Little Compton.

At the scene, 12 News saw at least 12 evidence markers on the ground. There was one car that appeared to be missing a door and another that had bullet holes.

Police did not say who was shot or give their current condition.

The incident remains under investigation.