WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Woonsocket is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for vandalizing Villa Nova Middle School, according to Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.

Baldelli-Hunt said the vandals used red and black spray paint to deface the middle school’s retaining wall and skate park. The graffiti included painted stick figures, the word “angel” and obscene gestures.

“It is unfortunate that this type of behavior occurred at our middle school, a place where our children engage in education and recreation, and where they learn about respect for others,” Woonsocket Police Captain Adam Remick said.

The vandalism likely took place last weekend between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Baldelli-Hunt said the city is “extremely disappointed” by the vandalism and are asking responsible citizens to come forward with information.

“We put considerable time and effort into keeping Woonsocket beautiful for our residents,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “Having to scrub down, or paint over, graffiti is costly, time consuming and sometimes leads to building damage.”

“Graffiti makes neighborhoods and public areas look run down and erodes our community spirit, she continued. “We are not going to tolerate those who deface our public or private property with graffiti.”

Anyone who has any information regarding who may be responsible is urged to contact Detective Joseph Brazil at (401) 597-5769 or Detective Michael Velino at (401) 597-5804.