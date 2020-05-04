Live Now
Governor Raimondo Coronavirus Briefing
Woonsocket nursing home now caring for COVID-19 patients; current residents being relocated

Blackstone Valley

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Woonsocket nursing home has become the second in the state to be designated as a COVID-19 specialty care facility.

The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Sunday that Oakland Grove Health Care Center on Cumberland Hill Road has been contracted to become a specialty site for patients related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The facility has already started accepting patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as those who are symptomatic but have not yet been tested.

Current residents of Oakland Grove who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 are being relocated within the facility to separate quarters, according to Woonsocket Fire Chief Paul Shatraw, and all residents and staff will be monitored for symptoms.

Putting Oakland Grove to use in treating COVID-19 patients may potentially be concerning to neighbors, but it’s “a major step in protecting our most vulnerable population and will most certainly aid in the containment,” Shatraw said in a statement.

The city’s division of Public Safety is adhering “to a very stringent isolation protocol as outlined by the CDC,” Shatraw said, stressing a commitment to protecting the public from any further spread of the coronavirus.

In Pawtucket, the Oak Hill Center on Pleasant Street was the first to be designated as a COVID-19 specialty nursing home last month.

