Woonsocket man sentenced to prison for setting fire to apartment with 3 kids inside

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man was sentenced to prison for setting fire to an apartment with three children and an adult inside.

Luis Rivas Melendez, 31, pleaded no contest to first-degree arson and was sentenced to 10 years at the ACI with five to serve and the rest suspended with probation, according to the office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Prosecutors said they were prepared to prove that around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2020, Melendez was at the Bourdon Boulevard apartment for his girlfriend’s birthday party.

Melendez left the party, then returned a short time later and asked for his girlfriend’s car keys. When she refused, prosecutors said he went downstairs and lit a couch on fire.

After smelling smoke, the four occupants of the home ran downstairs and found Melendez dragging the burning couch outside before running off, according to prosecutors. He was arrested three days later.

“In the course of a petty domestic dispute, this defendant apparently believed that the best way to settle the matter was to literally burn down the house,” Neronha said in a news release. “That outrageously reckless and criminal act – placing in danger the lives of three children and another adult – warrants a significant sentence of imprisonment, and I am grateful that one was imposed by the court here.”

Neronha’s office said the fire caused substantial damage to the apartment’s downstairs room, entryway and door frame.