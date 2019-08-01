Woonsocket man sentenced to prison for pawn shop robbery, shooting

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man will spend at least the next two decades behind bars for his role in a violent armed robbery in Providence.

Andrew McLean, 26, was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years with 40 to serve at the ACI and the remainder suspended with probation, according to the attorney general’s office. The judge also ordered that McLean cannot receive parole for at least 20 years.

McLean pleaded guilty in June to single counts of first-degree robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, carrying a pistol without a license, and conspiracy.

The AG’s office said the state was prepared to prove that on Oct. 23, 2015, McLean and two accomplices entered a pawn shop on Smith Street with the intent of robbing it. When the owner resisted, McLean shot him in the head with a 9mm pistol.

The three men then proceeded to rob the store as the owner lay on the ground bleeding, according to the AG’s office. He ultimately survived the injury.