WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking charges.

According to federal prosecutors, Ronald Hall trafficked five victims across several states, using their substance abuse disorders to coerce them into prostitution.

Hall, 48, reportedly used violence when his demands weren’t met, prosecutors said, and also starved his victims and forced some to brand themselves with his nickname.

Hall pleaded guilty to four counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and one count of transportation of an individual with intent to engage in prostitution.

He was sentenced to 18 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

“This sentence is a victory for justice and for the trafficked victims of Mr. Hall who were ruthlessly exploited for criminal purposes and profit,” said Matthew B. Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England. “We hope that this sentence can serve as some form of closure to allow Hall’s victims to begin to recover their lives from the devastation that he inflicted on them.”

Hall was also ordered to pay restitution to his victims, but the amount is yet to be determined.