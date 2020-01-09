Woonsocket man faces dozens of charges; accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Twenty-four. That’s the number of charges on which Francisco Dias was arraigned during a hearing in Providence District Court Thursday morning.

Dias was arrested Wednesday at his Providence Street home on multiple charges of first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping, felony assault, and simple assault or battery.

According to a police report, officers were called to Landmark Medical Center Tuesday for reports of an assault. While there, a woman told police Dias held her against her will and repeatedly raped her between December 20, 2019, and January 7.

Francisco Dias, 48,. is accused of holding a 19-year-old woman against her will and repeatedly raping her. (Police Photo)

According to a police report, the woman told police that Dias was initially nice to her but then became violent and threatened her with a gun after she asked to leave. She said he would hit, kick, slap and choke her. She said he pistol-whipped her in the head several times.

The report said the woman was arrested on the same day they interviewed her at the hospital but did not specify why.

Family members of the 19-year-old woman said she is home safe.

