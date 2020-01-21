Woonsocket man crashes stolen car into three others while fleeing from police

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Woonsocket man was arrested Monday evening after police said he stole a car and led officers on a chase that ended in a four-car crash in Cumberland.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Lemoine tells Eyewitness News a Toyota Camry was reported stolen from the Dunkin’ on Cumberland Street at Cass Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Lemoine said the car’s owner had left it running in the parking lot.

Police began chasing the stolen car down Cumberland Hill Road until the driver ─ later identified as Jonathan Winiarski, 31 ─ crashed into three other vehicles near Route 99 in Cumberland.

Lemoine said following the crash, Winiarski ran off on foot. He was eventually found and taken into custody on Olive Street.

Police later learned there was a bench warrant out for Winiarski’s arrest. He was charged with larceny over $1,500 and driving without a license.

Lemoine said some of the people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, but would not provide any further details.