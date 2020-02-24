Woonsocket man charged with raping neighbor at gunpoint

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man accused of raping his downstairs neighbor multiple times while armed with a gun and a knife will remain behind bars for the time being.

David Molitor, 35, was arraigned Monday on three counts of first-degree sexual assault and other related charges. The judge ordered him held without bail pending a hearing on March 9.

According to the police report obtained by Eyewitness News, the victim — a 31-year-old female — came to the station to file a report on the night of Thursday, Feb. 20.

The woman told police she answered a knock at her door around 9:30 p.m. to find Molitor standing there completely naked and holding what appeared to be a semiautomatic handgun. He then reportedly said, “tonight’s the night. It’s going to happen.”

Molitor, who the woman said appeared intoxicated, forced his way into the kitchen and demanded she take her clothes off, the report states. The woman said Molitor hit her in the face three times before leading her down to his apartment at gunpoint and raping her three times. At one point, police said he put the gun down and grabbed a large “machete-like” knife.

The woman told police that when Molitor was finished, he said, “I know you’re going to the police, just let me shower first,” according to the report. He then did so, allowing her to go back to her apartment, get dressed and head to the police station.

Police said the woman used to work with Molitor and has known him for about four years, but they’ve never been in any type of romantic relationship nor lived together.

After the victim filed the complaint, police went to the home and arrested Molitor on three felony counts of first-degree sexual assault and single felony counts of burglary and kidnapping, as well as two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and battery and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.