Woonsocket man charged with murder due in court

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man charged with murder in connection in the death of a man in January is due in court Friday.

Police said Claude Holland, 26 was arrested after they said he shot Christopher Archambault in the back on Jan. 13.

Police said they later found Archambault lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back near Elbow and East School Streets.

Photo of Christopher Archambault

Archambault was paralyzed from the waist down. Police said Archambault passed away in May.

The medical examiner ruled his death was because of complications from the gunshot wound.

Holland was indicted by a grand jury earlier this week.