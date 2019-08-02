Breaking News
Robert F. Kennedy’s 22-year-old granddaughter dies at family compound
Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning

Woonsocket man charged with murder due in court

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man charged with murder in connection in the death of a man in January is due in court Friday.

Police said Claude Holland, 26 was arrested after they said he shot Christopher Archambault in the back on Jan. 13.

Police said they later found Archambault lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back near Elbow and East School Streets.

Photo of Christopher Archambault

Archambault was paralyzed from the waist down. Police said Archambault passed away in May.

The medical examiner ruled his death was because of complications from the gunshot wound.

Holland was indicted by a grand jury earlier this week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Jeffrey Osborne

Target 12

Live Cams