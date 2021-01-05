Woonsocket man charged with making threats against Mayor Baldelli-Hunt

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police have arrested a man suspected of threatening to harm Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and other elected officials last month.

Police say Michael Roy called a police dispatch center on Dec. 23 claiming he had loaded weapons and that he lives just a block away from the mayor.

Roy, 33, threatened to go to Baldelli-Hunt’s house and order her to come out, according to police.

The call was transferred to Sgt. Justin Glode, who’s a certified hostage negotiator and a member of the Special Reaction Team.

Sgt. Glode spoke to Roy for nearly two and a half hours and was able to deescalate the situation, according to police. Following the conversation, Roy surrendered himself to officers waiting outside his home.

Roy was then taken to a medical facility for a psychological evaluation.

A search of his home turned up several loaded firearms and a substantial amount of ammunition, which were seized, police said.

Roy was charged with threats to public officials. He’s due in court Tuesday for arraignment.