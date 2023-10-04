WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket restaurant manager is facing numerous sexual assault charges, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Aaron Andrews, 30, has been charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault, four counts of third-degree sexual assault, two counts of simple assault, indecent solicitation of a child and disseminating indecent material to a minor.

Neronha said an investigation revealed Andrews had sexually assaulted several coworkers at the restaurant between January 2022 and April 2023.

The restaurant where Andrews works has not been identified. His next court date is scheduled for January 8, 2024.