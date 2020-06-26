Breaking News
Man, 30, found dead in Woonsocket; person of interest in custody
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A homicide investigation is underway in Woonsocket after a man was found dead inside his Cass Avenue apartment.

According to Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates, a family member found the 30-year-old man alone inside the apartment around 8:15 a.m. Friday.

Police have a person of interest in custody who was known to the victim, Oates said.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Oates said they’re waiting on the state medical examiner to conduct an investigation.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.

