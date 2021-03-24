Woonsocket home heavily damaged in fire

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters have knocked down a fire that broke out Wednesday morning in the third floor of a Woonsocket home.

Woonsocket Fire Chief Paul Shatraw said crews arrived on Social Street just after 11 a.m. to find heavy flames coming from the front of the building.

“It was a little bit challenging because there was only one entrance up to the third floor,” Shatraw explained.

There were no people inside at the time of the fire, according to the chief, though a couple of pets made it out safely on their own.

Shatraw said the home sustained significant damage.

Crews from Lincoln and Cumberland also responded to provide support.

