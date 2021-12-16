Woonsocket High School student suspended, charged for online shooting threat

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A 16-year-old boy is set to appear in family court Thursday morning after Woonsocket police were made aware of a social media threat of a possible shooting at the high school.

Deputy Chief of Police Michael Lemoine said detectives found no credibility to the posting and no weapons were located at the juvenile’s home.

The juvenile has been suspended from school and charged with disorderly contact, Lemoine said.

Officials have been dealing with a wave of social media shooting threats in recent weeks, including Barrington High School where R.I. State Police and the FBI have joined the investigation.

A threat was found written in the girls’ bathroom on Monday, and now a student has started a petition to make classes virtual, saying she and her classmates don’t feel safe.