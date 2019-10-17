Woonsocket High School cancels classes after heating unit fire

Breaking News
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Classes are canceled at Woonsocket High School Thursday after a heating unit caught fire, according to Superintendent Patrick McGee.

McGee said in a letter to the community that students, faculty and staff were evacuated from the building around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, adding that the fire was immediately contained and extinguished.

The heating unit was removed by an HVAC company and the area was cleaned, however, McGee said the decision to cancel classes Thursday is out of an abundance of caution.

On Thursday, McGee said cleaning crews will disinfect and the hallway and classrooms near where the heating unit was located, “to ensure that the air quality is conducive to students and staff reentering for classes.”

The Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center is also closed Thursday.

