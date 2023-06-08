WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Woonsocket is teaming up with Groundwork RI to provide 500 free trees to residents.

The city said there’s a “substantial” selection of tree species are available, including fruit trees.

To get a tree, residents can email trees@groundworkri.org or call (401) 305-7174. Residents can also call the Woonsocket Department of Planning and Development at (401) 767-9237.

“We are excited to see Woonsocket’s tree canopy expand through the planting of these 500 trees,” Woonsocket Planning Director Michael Debroisse said. “We look forward to providing support to Groundwork Rhode Island to help with proper tree placement on properties that qualify for the program.”

The city recommends planting the tree in spring or fall and watching them during the first two years.

“Adding 500 trees to our community will improve air quality, lower extreme summer heat, absorb stormwater, and help keep water clean before it enters the Blackstone River Basin,” Mayor Lisa Badelli-Hunt said. “Trees also support wildlife, help buffer noise, improve our mental health, and can help lower heating and cooling costs.”

Groundwork RI said its goal is to plant 2,000 trees across multiple Blackstone Valley communities over the next three years, including Woonsocket, Cumberland, Central Falls and Lincoln.