WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Woonsocket is getting a financial boost to improve its infrastructure.

Officials said the $6.5 million in federal funding would go toward repairing the city’s bridges, fixing lead paint hazards, and creating better sidewalks.

The River Street and Singleton Street bridges are slated for upgrade projects, which will cost about $2.5 million, officials said.

The other $4 million will be used to upgrade eight more bridges and for sidewalk improvements.

Sen. Jack Reed and Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti were on hand to deliver the funding Friday.

“Rehabbing these bridges will enhance safety and extend their longevity while also addressing potential lead paint hazards often found in historic and aging bridges,” Reed said. “And when these new sidewalks are completed it will pave the way to a more pedestrian-friendly, walkable community.”

Construction on the projects is slated to begin in 2026.