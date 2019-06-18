Construction crew strikes line, prompts gas leak in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police and fire crews in Woonsocket closed off a portion of Logee Street just after 9 a.m. Tuesday for a reported gas leak.

Woonsocket fire officials tell Eyewitness News GPL Construction was already in the area working on a gas line when it was struck accidentally.

Fire officials say the scene was deemed safe by National Grid around 9:50 a.m. and crews resumed their construction work.

A spokesperson for National Grid tells Eyewitness News no evacuations were needed.

National Grid says it isolated three houses in the area where gas needed to be re-lit, and that process began around 10:45 a.m.