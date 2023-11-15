WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Just days after Lisa Baldelli-Hunt resigned as Woonsocket’s mayor, the city’s finance director was fired from her position.

Newly sworn-in Mayor Christopher Beauchamp told 12 News that Cindy Johnston’s last day was Monday.

“I thought it was in the best interest of the city to do it sooner rather than later,” Beauchamp added.

The move follows Johnston’s involvement with a scandal over a land deal that Baldelli-Hunt struck with a former business associate, first uncovered last month by Target 12.

As Target 12 has reported, Baldelli-Hunt steered $1.1 million in city-controlled federal funds to purchase five acres of vacant land off Mendon Road. The council has since reversed the purchase.

“She didn’t follow the charter. When there’s an amount over $100,000, it has to become city council for approval,” Beauchamp explained. “She thought because it was federal funds, she didn’t have to. She should have put a red flag up. She should have and should have known that.”

Christine Chamberland has been named interim finance director until they hire a replacement.