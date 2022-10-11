WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket EMT has had his cardiac license reinstated amid an investigation into a newborn baby’s death.

Court records show the complaint against the EMT was dismissed and his suspension was lifted after the R.I. Department of Health found no evidence of professional misconduct on his part.

He was one of two EMTs who responded to a call on Aug. 1 about a woman who had prematurely given birth. According to the suspension summary, the EMTs wrapped the baby in a towel and placed it in a biohazard bag, thinking it to be dead because it wasn’t moving and had no pulse.

The woman was taken to Landmark Medical Center for treatment. Once there, doctors discovered the baby still had a pulse, but efforts to save the child were not successful, the Health Department said.

The two EMTs were suspended pending an investigation into possible negligence in caring for the baby.

There’s no update at this time on the status of the second EMT’s license.