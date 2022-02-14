WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — People needing to conduct business with the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) won’t be able to utilize the Woonsocket branch for the time being.

The DMV announced Monday afternoon that the Diamond Hill Road location was forced to temporarily close due to a water main break in the area.

Repairs are now being conducted, the DMV said, but it’s unclear at this time when the branch will be able to reopen.

Until further notice, all reservations at the Woonsocket branch will be honored at the DMV’s main office at 600 New London Ave. in Cranston.

“The division apologizes for any inconvenience this causes its customers,” the DMV wrote in a news release. “We will update the public when service is restored.”

The DMV said updates will be posted on its website.