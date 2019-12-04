Woonsocket cracking down on car registration scofflaws

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police are going after people who live in the city but don’t have their cars registered here.

The state requires people relocating to Rhode Island from out of state to obtain a new title and registration within 30 days of moving.

Police Wednesday announced officers have issued dozens of tickets as part of a new law that allows police to track vehicles with out-of-state plates parked in driveways or garages.

“These 34 tickets. This is the supporting documentation that goes to court so I can prove that those vehicles were in our city more than 30 days and none of these are a tiebreaker, so there’s no one sitting at this table here who’s at 30,” said Woonsocket Police Lt. Thomas Calouro. “Some of these are 36, some are 42, they’re all in the high 30’s to generate a ticket. So the tie goes to the runner if you’re at 29 and maybe we catch you next time, maybe we don’t.

Police said they have been relying on tips from neighbors and eagle-eyed beat officers to spot cars parked in the city for more than 30 days, but have plates from places like Florida, New Mexico, Virginia.

Over the past two years, police have issued 176 violations, with 34 of them issued in this recent round.

Of the violations, police said 75% of the vehicles have Massachusetts plates – and the car tax may play a big role in that.

In Woonsocket, the car excise tax recently dropped from $40 per $1,000 to $35 per $1,000 as part of the car tax phaseout plan. However, the city’s car tax rate is still considerably higher than in Massachusetts – where the car excise tax is capped at $25 per $1,000 vehicle valuation.

Police said even if the car tax is eventually phased out, they will continue to crack down on improperly registered vehicles. They said since they use plates to track where vehicles are supposed to be, it’s also a public safety issue.

