Woonsocket couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Woonsocket couple was found dead inside their apartment on Wednesday.

Police believe Charles Johnson, 43, shot and killed Tanya Gagnon, 44, before taking his own life, based on the evidence found inside the Social Street home.

It appeared both suffered a single gunshot wound, according to police, who were called to the apartment for a well-being check around 4 p.m.

Police said they also found a cat that died of an apparent gunshot wound as well as a dog, which was unharmed and taken to the local animal shelter.

Investigators learned Johnson and Gagnon had been in a relationship for about three years and had lived together in the apartment since March 2020. Police said they found no history of abuse or domestic-related calls involving the couple.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the formal cause of their deaths.