WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Woonsocket City Council is set to vote Tuesday night on how they want to see the rest of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s term in office play out.

Councilor Denise Sierra submitted a complaint earlier this month, in which she claimed Baldelli-Hunt wasn’t performing her duties as mayor.

In her complaint, Sierra accused Baldelli-Hunt of repeatedly ignoring and refusing to enforce ordinances and measures passed by the city council. She also argued that Baldelli-Hunt is incompetent and should be removed from office.

A special hearing was held last week on whether the council would vote to remove the mayor from office, but her lawyer requested another week to prepare.

“We’ll give them an extra week to get their ducks in a row, and hopefully we can proceed at that point,” Woonsocket City Council President Daniel Gendron said last week.

At the hearing last week, the room was filled with supporters of Baldelli-Hunt including mayors and town managers from Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, Narragansett and North Providence.

“We, the seven of us, were elected the same time as the mayor was elected,” Gendron said. “We were elected to work together and unfortunately we have this divide right here that separates the council from the administration, which is a bad thing to happen so I think we can hope for more camaraderie.”

Whatever the council decides, Baldelli-Hunt will be sworn in for her fourth consecutive term as mayor this December since she is running for reelection unopposed.