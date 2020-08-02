Woonsocket community remembers woman tragically murdered

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The community came together at Barry Memorial Park in Woonsocket on Saturday night to remember a woman killed in a tragic case of domestic violence.

Tanya Gagnon, 44, was found dead in her apartment on June 17 in what police say was an apparent murder-suicide. She was in a domestic relationship with her alleged killer for three years.

Tanya’s family says they think of her everyday and wish they could get justice.

“It’s hard, everyday is hard. As a mother, the coward that took her life, that’s a coward. We don’t have any justice for my daughter. I wanted to kiss her goodbye but it couldn’t be done. I think that’s why I think sometimes she’s going to walk through the door or call me because I didn’t get to see her,” Sandra Gagnon said.

At Saturday’s vigil, dozens shared powerful speeches and carried signs advocating to stop domestic violence.

“I love her very much. Never would have thought that in a million years. I wish I would have known so I could have helped her,” Shana Moreau said.

Tanya is being remembered for her big heart and love of teasing and laughing. Her parents described the night as special.

“I thought it was beautiful for my daughter,” Sandra Gagnon said.

“It made me miss her even more and it hit me tonight, it really did,” Roger Gagnon said.

#NOW A vigil is underway for Tanya Gagnon. According to Woonsocket Police the 44-year-old was killed in an apparent murder-suicide on June 17th. Family and friends here are now demanding an end to domestic violence @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/cisahOCS3U — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) August 1, 2020

If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who might be, call the 24-hour statewide helpline for support and information at 800-494-8100.

If you are in immediate danger, call or text 911.

Visit the R.I. Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s website to learn more.