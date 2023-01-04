WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Woonsocket removed a homeless encampment from city property on Wednesday.

According to Department of Public Works Director Steven D’Agostino, the city wanted to clean up an area on Truman Drive with fallen trees and limbs when they noticed the encampment. Individuals living there were notified weeks ago they had to leave by a specific date and were given information on homeless shelters, according to D’Agostino.

“There’s plenty of nonprofits in this city,” D’Agostino said. “They need to do a better job.”

When the city cleared the encampment Wednesday morning, one or two individuals were on site, but up to five may have been living there. D’Agostino also said there were hypodermic needles and debris in the area.