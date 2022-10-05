WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Woonsocket City Council is slated to vote on whether Mayor Lisa-Baldelli Hunt should be removed from office.

The vote stems from a complaint submitted by Councilor Denise Sierra earlier this month, in which she claimed Baldelli-Hunt wasn’t performing her duties as mayor.

In her complaint, Sierra accused Baldelli-Hunt of repeatedly ignoring and refusing to enforce ordinances and measures passed by the city council. She also argued that Baldelli-Hunt is incompetent and should be removed from office.

Siera presented her case against the mayor to her fellow councilors during a special hearing Tuesday night.

“Her actions demonstrate a prolonged and ongoing contempt for our form of government,” Siera told her fellow councilors Tuesday night. “That calls for consensus and respect between and amongst all elected officials and the city.”

“Her disdain is palpable,” she continued. “It has shown no signs of abating … for these reasons and more, the mayor should be removed from office.”

Following hours of discussion, Woonsocket City Council President Daniel Gendron decided to cut the hearing short and reconvene Wednesday evening.

The continued hearing started with Baldelli-Hunt testifying in her own defense.

Baldelli-Hunt previously told 12 News she’s received an overwhelming outpouring of support from not only Woonsocket residents, but also other mayors and town leaders from across the state.

“[There were] 7,502 people who voted for me in 2020,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “They feel that this is not right to have a small group of people take their voice away.”

No matter what happens, Baldelli-Hunt will be sworn in for her fourth consecutive term as mayor this December, since she is running for reelection unopposed.

