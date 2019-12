WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in Woonsocket were called to Arnold Street overnight after two vehicles caught fire.

When Eyewitness News arrived, investigators were looking under the charred hoods of both vehicles.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the fires – which are under investigation by local and state fire marshal’s office. We’re crews were on scene until about 7 a.m.

There were no injuries, fire officials said.