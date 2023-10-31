WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Beginning Nov. 1, subscribers of the Woonsocket Call and Pawtucket Times will receive the same newspaper.

Blackstone Valley’s two daily papers are both published by Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers, which made the decision to combine them due to increased publishing costs and a decline in revenue from advertisers and subscribers.

“We remain committed to our readers and the communities the Call and Times serve and will continue to provide content that is local and relevant to both communities in one robust edition,” Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers’ Regional Publisher Jody Boucher told 12 News.

Instead of separate Saturday and Sunday editions, the combined Call and Times will publish one Weekend Edition that includes all the content that would have been in the Saturday and Sunday papers, Boucher said.

“We respect the history of each of these publications and will strive to continue to be an integral part of each of the communities they serve,” she said.

All staffing is expected to stay the same, Boucher added.