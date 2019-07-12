Woonsocket bar robbed at gunpoint

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police are investigating after a bar was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning.

It happened just after midnight at Brews and Cues on Rathbun St.

Woonsocket police said a black man wearing a hoodie walked into the bar, showed a handgun and demanded cash.

The bar was still open for business, and police said there were patrons inside at the time of the robbery.

BREAKING: @WoonsocketPD investigating after Brews & Cues bar robbed at gunpoint. No one was hurt. Suspect got away with some cash @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/E6tuttgV6u — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) July 12, 2019

The suspect escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said no one was hurt and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Woonsocket detectives at 401-766-1212.