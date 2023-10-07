WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Woonsocket will draw tens of thousands of people this weekend for the 45th annual Autumnfest.

The festivities are being held at World War II Veterans Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with fireworks scheduled for 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The event features games, rides, and dozens of food and art vendors.

At 9:30 a.m. on Monday, the Annual Autumnfest Parade will kick off from Diamond Hill Road, before the festival comes to an end at 6 p.m.

For more information on the Woonsocket Autumnfest, you can click here.