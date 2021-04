PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police say they have a man in custody after a woman was stabbed in the head on Wednesday.

The stabbing took place just before 8 a.m. at the Mineral Spring Cemetery.

The woman was taken to the hospital, and police said her injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect and victim knew each other, according to police.

The incident is under investigation.