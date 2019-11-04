Live Now
Woman suspected of DUI after Route 146 crash

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A suspected drunk driver was arrested following a single-car crash overnight in Lincoln.

R.I. State Police said they responded around 1:15 a.m. Monday to Route 146 North, just south of the Sherman Avenue off-ramp, and arrived to find the vehicle facing the wrong direction on the highway.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was not injured, according to police, but she was taken into custody under suspicion of DUI. Her name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we work to learn more.

